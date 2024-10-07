Trey Mullinax betting profile: Black Desert Championship

Over his last five appearances, Mullinax has finished in the top 20 twice.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Mullinax has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.

Trey Mullinax has averaged 323.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Mullinax is averaging -1.131 Strokes Gained: Putting.