Trey Mullinax betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last tournament at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Trey Mullinax carded a 42nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Black Desert Championship trying to improve on that finish.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Mullinax's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Mullinax has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Mullinax has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- Trey Mullinax has averaged 323.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mullinax is averaging -1.131 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Mullinax is averaging -0.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|311.8
|323.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|179
|63.54%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.17
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|170
|19.87%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|180
|16.35%
|10.42%
Mullinax's best finishes
- Mullinax played 27 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Last season Mullinax's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished 42nd at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Mullinax ranked 130th in the FedExCup standings with 291 points last season.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.111
|0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.032
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.132
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.328
|-1.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.537
|-0.029
Mullinax's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|72-66-71-67
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.