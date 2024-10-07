Vince Whaley betting profile: Black Desert Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley hits the links in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 after a 16th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Whaley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
- Vince Whaley has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 2.036 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whaley has an average of 0.008 in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.580 ranks 164th on TOUR this season, and his 50.1% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley owns a -0.297 average that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 64.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has registered a 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.48, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 25.43% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|304.1
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|64.21%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.48
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|46
|25.43%
|25.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|15.17%
|12.30%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 19 tournaments).
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Whaley, who has 285 points, currently sits 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 1.224. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 21st in the field at 3.640. In that event, he finished 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.182 (he finished 57th in that tournament).
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.712, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 41st.
- Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.580
|-2.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.297
|-0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.179
|0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.337
|2.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.360
|0.008
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|63
|65-71-72-71
|-1
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
