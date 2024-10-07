Vince Whaley betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 1.224. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 21st in the field at 3.640. In that event, he finished 69th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.182 (he finished 57th in that tournament).

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.712, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 41st.