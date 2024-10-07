Tyson Alexander betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.258 mark ranked in the field.

Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander put up his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.238.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.547, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.