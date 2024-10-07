Tyson Alexander betting profile: Black Desert Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Alexander's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Alexander has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 311.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging -1.687 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -6.623 in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's advanced stats and rankings
- Alexander has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.694 this season, which ranks 168th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 70th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 160th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.551, while he ranks 167th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.79%.
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 44th on TOUR this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 57th. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (139th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|302.8
|311.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|61.79%
|60.00%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.70
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.22%
|17.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|160
|17.35%
|20.00%
Alexander's best finishes
- Alexander, who has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut seven times.
- With 121 points, Alexander currently sits 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.258 mark ranked in the field.
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander put up his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.238.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.547, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
- Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that event).
Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.694
|-2.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.551
|-2.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.050
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.265
|-1.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.930
|-6.623
Alexander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|82-75
|+15
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.