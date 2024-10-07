PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tyson Alexander betting profile: Black Desert Championship

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .

    Latest odds for Alexander at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Alexander's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Alexander has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 311.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging -1.687 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -6.623 in his past five tournaments.
    Alexander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Alexander has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.694 this season, which ranks 168th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 70th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 160th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.551, while he ranks 167th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.79%.
    • On the greens, Alexander's 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 44th on TOUR this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 57th. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (139th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance70302.8311.0
    Greens in Regulation %16761.79%60.00%
    Putts Per Round5728.7029.3
    Par Breakers13922.22%17.78%
    Bogey Avoidance16017.35%20.00%

    Alexander's best finishes

    • Alexander, who has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • With 121 points, Alexander currently sits 170th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.258 mark ranked in the field.
    • Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander put up his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.238.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.547, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
    • Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that event).

    Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.694-2.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.551-2.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.0500.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.265-1.687
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.930-6.623

    Alexander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiW/D70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1468-76-71-68-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5569-70-69-75-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-70-69-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC82-75+15--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-79+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.