Tyler Duncan betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Duncan's recent performances
- In his last five events, Duncan finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Duncan finished 53rd in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has an average of -1.628 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -3.925 Strokes Gained: Total.
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.203 (54th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.0 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 159th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.534, while he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.49%.
- On the greens, Duncan's -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, and his 29.78 putts-per-round average ranks 161st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|295.0
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|67.49%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.78
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|169
|19.44%
|16.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|13.37%
|12.04%
Duncan's best finishes
- Duncan, who has participated in 20 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut nine times (45%).
- Currently, Duncan ranks 174th in the FedExCup standings with 111 points.
Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799 (he finished 24th in that event).
- Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342 (he finished 53rd in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.193 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.376 (his best mark this season), which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.203
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.534
|-2.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.018
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.409
|-1.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.758
|-3.925
Duncan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-74-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-69-75-69
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.