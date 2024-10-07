Tyler Duncan betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799 (he finished 24th in that event).

Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342 (he finished 53rd in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.193 mark ranked 15th in the field.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.376 (his best mark this season), which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.