PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .

    Latest odds for Duncan at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Duncan's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Duncan finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Duncan finished 53rd in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan has an average of -1.628 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -3.925 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Duncan .

    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.203 (54th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.0 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 159th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.534, while he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.49%.
    • On the greens, Duncan's -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, and his 29.78 putts-per-round average ranks 161st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance128295.0301.6
    Greens in Regulation %6067.49%70.83%
    Putts Per Round16129.7830.7
    Par Breakers16919.44%16.20%
    Bogey Avoidance4113.37%12.04%

    Duncan's best finishes

    • Duncan, who has participated in 20 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut nine times (45%).
    • Currently, Duncan ranks 174th in the FedExCup standings with 111 points.

    Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799 (he finished 24th in that event).
    • Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342 (he finished 53rd in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.193 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.376 (his best mark this season), which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2030.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.534-2.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.018-0.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.409-1.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.758-3.925

    Duncan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-74-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-69-75-69+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-71-68-68-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    July 25-283M Open5370-69-68-73-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.