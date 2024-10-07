PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Troy Merritt betting profile: Black Desert Championship

Troy Merritt betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Troy Merritt enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, looking for better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Merritt at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Merritt's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Merritt finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Merritt finished 59th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Merritt has an average of -1.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Merritt is averaging -2.438 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.175 this season (129th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.9 yards) ranks 145th, while his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt ranks 68th on TOUR with a mark of 0.195.
    • On the greens, Merritt's -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145292.9298.5
    Greens in Regulation %11165.41%63.43%
    Putts Per Round6228.7428.8
    Par Breakers6125.00%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance11715.23%18.06%

    Merritt's best finishes

    • Merritt has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 10 times (43.5%).
    • With 213 points, Merritt currently ranks 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.639 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.185 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.175-0.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1950.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.053-0.725
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.212-1.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.139-2.438

    Merritt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6766-74-71-77E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-62-70-67-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4068-71-67-71-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4570-72-70-70+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-64-70-73-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5967-68-70-75-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.