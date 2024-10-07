Troy Merritt betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Troy Merritt enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, looking for better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Merritt's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Merritt finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Merritt finished 59th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Merritt has an average of -1.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt is averaging -2.438 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.175 this season (129th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.9 yards) ranks 145th, while his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt ranks 68th on TOUR with a mark of 0.195.
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|292.9
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|111
|65.41%
|63.43%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.74
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|61
|25.00%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|15.23%
|18.06%
Merritt's best finishes
- Merritt has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 10 times (43.5%).
- With 213 points, Merritt currently ranks 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.639 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.185 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.175
|-0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.195
|0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.053
|-0.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.212
|-1.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.139
|-2.438
Merritt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|68-71-67-71
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|70-72-70-70
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-64-70-73
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|67-68-70-75
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
