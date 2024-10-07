Troy Merritt betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.639 mark ranked 21st in the field.

Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.185 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).