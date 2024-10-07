Ryan Brehm betting profile: Black Desert Championship
In his last tournament, Ryan Brehm missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after a better result Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Brehm's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Brehm has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Ryan Brehm has averaged 317.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has an average of -1.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -3.023 Strokes Gained: Total.
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.088, which ranks 82nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.3 yards) ranks 36th, and his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 163rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.581.
- On the greens, Brehm's -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, and his 29.77 putts-per-round average ranks 160th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|307.3
|317.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|64.81%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.77
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|125
|22.80%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|18.29%
|11.11%
Brehm's best finishes
- Brehm has participated in 22 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut five times.
- With 162 points, Brehm currently ranks 158th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 2.935 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.269.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.744 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.088
|1.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.581
|-1.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.560
|-1.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.357
|-1.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.411
|-3.023
Brehm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-24
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.