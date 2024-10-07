PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament, Ryan Brehm missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after a better result Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.

    Latest odds for Brehm at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Brehm's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Brehm has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Ryan Brehm has averaged 317.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Brehm has an average of -1.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -3.023 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Brehm .

    Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brehm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.088, which ranks 82nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.3 yards) ranks 36th, and his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 163rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.581.
    • On the greens, Brehm's -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, and his 29.77 putts-per-round average ranks 160th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance36307.3317.2
    Greens in Regulation %12864.81%73.33%
    Putts Per Round16029.7730.3
    Par Breakers12522.80%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance16518.29%11.11%

    Brehm's best finishes

    • Brehm has participated in 22 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut five times.
    • With 162 points, Brehm currently ranks 158th in the FedExCup standings.

    Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 2.935 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
    • Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.269.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.744 mark ranked 30th in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0881.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.581-1.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.560-1.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.357-1.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.411-3.023

    Brehm's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-68+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2064-65-71-69-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC78-69+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-80+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2071-70-68-72-741
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC77-74+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-75+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5570-69-69-72-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7270-70-77-72+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-71-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-24105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-71+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-77+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-72+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.