Ryan Brehm betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 2.935 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.

Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.269.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.744 mark ranked 30th in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).