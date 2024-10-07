PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Trace Crowe betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Trace Crowe enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 coming off a 42nd-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Crowe at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Crowe's recent performances

    • Crowe has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Crowe has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Trace Crowe has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Crowe is averaging 0.571 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Crowe has an average of 2.394 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Crowe .

    Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

    • Crowe has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.009 this season (105th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 93rd, while his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe ranks 113th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.056, while he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.92%.
    • On the greens, Crowe's 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 58th this season, and his 28.18 putts-per-round average ranks 17th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93300.1301.1
    Greens in Regulation %12464.92%66.32%
    Putts Per Round1728.1827.7
    Par Breakers1926.69%27.08%
    Bogey Avoidance13115.69%12.15%

    Crowe's best finishes

    • Crowe has played 19 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Crowe sits 135th in the FedExCup standings with 235 points.

    Crowe's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.187.
    • Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.701 (he finished 24th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe produced his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.555. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.301), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.009-0.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.0561.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.0411.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1680.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1452.394

    Crowe's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-67-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-69-74-630
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-71-70-73-15
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D79+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1169-68-67-70-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-72-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3271-63-71-70-914
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2766-68-67-74-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4470-64-67-72-1112
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    July 25-283M Open2468-72-68-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-67-69-67-1280
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4268-69-72-67-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.