Trace Crowe betting profile: Black Desert Championship

Trace Crowe enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 coming off a 42nd-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Trace Crowe has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Crowe is averaging 0.571 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Crowe has an average of 2.394 in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.009 this season (105th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 93rd, while his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe ranks 113th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.056, while he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.92%.
- On the greens, Crowe's 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 58th this season, and his 28.18 putts-per-round average ranks 17th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.1
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|64.92%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.18
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|19
|26.69%
|27.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|15.69%
|12.15%
Crowe's best finishes
- Crowe has played 19 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Crowe sits 135th in the FedExCup standings with 235 points.
Crowe's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.187.
- Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.701 (he finished 24th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe produced his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.555. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.301), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.009
|-0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.056
|1.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.041
|1.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.168
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.145
|2.394
Crowe's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|69-68-67-70
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|71-63-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|66-68-67-74
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|70-64-67-72
|-11
|12
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-72-68-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-67-69-67
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|68-69-72-67
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.