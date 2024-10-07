Trace Crowe betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.187.

Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.701 (he finished 24th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe produced his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.555. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.301), which ranked eighth in the field.