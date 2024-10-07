Tom Whitney betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.929 mark ranked 10th in the field.

Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 5.086 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney posted his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 1.821. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.134), which ranked 41st in the field.