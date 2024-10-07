Tom Whitney betting profile: Black Desert Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Tom Whitney enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, seeking better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Whitney's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Whitney finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Whitney has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 4-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Tom Whitney has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Whitney has an average of -2.702 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whitney has an average of -1.306 in his past five tournaments.
Whitney's advanced stats and rankings
- Whitney has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.093 this season, which ranks 79th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney ranks 38th on TOUR with a mark of 0.294.
- On the greens, Whitney's -0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, and his 30.04 putts-per-round average ranks 169th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|296.0
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|68.70%
|72.69%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|30.04
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.08%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|16.13%
|11.11%
Whitney's best finishes
- Whitney, who has played 21 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- With 82 points, Whitney currently ranks 183rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.929 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 5.086 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney posted his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 1.821. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.134), which ranked 41st in the field.
- Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.093
|-0.960
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.294
|2.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.444
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.718
|-2.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.774
|-1.306
Whitney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-69-70-75
|-3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-70-75-73
|-1
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|72-68-74-70
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.