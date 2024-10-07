PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tom Whitney betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Tom Whitney enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, seeking better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Whitney at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Whitney's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Whitney finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Whitney has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 4-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Tom Whitney has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Whitney has an average of -2.702 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whitney has an average of -1.306 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Whitney .

    Whitney's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whitney has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.093 this season, which ranks 79th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 121st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney ranks 38th on TOUR with a mark of 0.294.
    • On the greens, Whitney's -0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, and his 30.04 putts-per-round average ranks 169th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121296.0298.8
    Greens in Regulation %3468.70%72.69%
    Putts Per Round16930.0430.6
    Par Breakers11723.08%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance14416.13%11.11%

    Whitney's best finishes

    • Whitney, who has played 21 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • With 82 points, Whitney currently ranks 183rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.929 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 5.086 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney posted his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 1.821. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.134), which ranked 41st in the field.
    • Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 13th in that event).

    Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.093-0.960
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.2942.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.4440.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.718-2.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.774-1.306

    Whitney's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-70-73-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-67-75-68-853
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-76+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6167-69-71-75-63
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3371-69-69-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-79+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-72-75-74+52
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6371-69-70-75-33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-69-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6665-70-75-73-14
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-74+5--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-67-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-65-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-74+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4772-68-74-70-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.