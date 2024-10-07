Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five appearances, Montgomery has an average finish of 59th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Montgomery has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 278.5 yards in his past five starts.

Montgomery has an average of 1.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.