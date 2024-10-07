Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Taylor Montgomery enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, trying for better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Montgomery's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Montgomery has an average finish of 59th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Montgomery has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 278.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Montgomery has an average of 1.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging -6.282 Strokes Gained: Total.
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|290.7
|278.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.39%
|56.48%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.62
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.26%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.08%
|19.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Montgomery's best finishes
- Montgomery is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 17 tournaments).
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-5.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.282
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Montgomery's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|81
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|65-68-77-70
|-8
|10
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|66-71-72-74
|+3
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
