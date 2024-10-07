PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Taylor Montgomery enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, trying for better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Montgomery has an average finish of 59th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Montgomery has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 278.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Montgomery has an average of 1.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging -6.282 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Montgomery .

    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-290.7278.5
    Greens in Regulation %-59.39%56.48%
    Putts Per Round-27.6227.7
    Par Breakers-25.26%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.08%19.44%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Montgomery's best finishes

    • Montgomery is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 17 tournaments).
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---5.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.282

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Montgomery's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-69-66-68-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-74-67-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-66-69-68-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic869-65-67-63-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1364-68-69-67-1255
    January 18-21The American Express6168-69-65-73-135
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1368-70-70-72-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-71-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-68-67-73-717
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6071-69-73-68-35
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1168-70-68-70-12160
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D81+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D80+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4465-68-77-70-810
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7466-71-72-74+33
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-80+8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.