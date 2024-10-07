Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Stephan Jaeger will play Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. In his last tournament he finished 23rd in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 16-under at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Jaeger's recent performances
- In his last five events, Jaeger has an average finish of 32nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger is averaging 1.130 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -1.093 Strokes Gained: Total.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.316, which ranks 34th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranks 27th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger sports a -0.127 average that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger has registered a -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.66, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 25.34% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|308.9
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|64.84%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.66
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.34%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|15.53%
|12.04%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger has played 24 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-five.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 70.8%.
- With 1207 points, Jaeger currently ranks 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 5.521 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 4.278 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.398), which ranked third in the field.
- Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.316
|0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.127
|-2.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.184
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.037
|1.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.338
|-1.093
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-64-72-72
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-70-67-70
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-69-73-72
|+2
|66
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.