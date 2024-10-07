PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Stephan Jaeger will play Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. In his last tournament he finished 23rd in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 16-under at The Country Club of Jackson.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Jaeger has an average finish of 32nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger is averaging 1.130 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -1.093 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.316, which ranks 34th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranks 27th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger sports a -0.127 average that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has registered a -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.66, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 25.34% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance27308.9311.2
    Greens in Regulation %12764.84%50.00%
    Putts Per Round5228.6628.9
    Par Breakers4825.34%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance12315.53%12.04%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger has played 24 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 70.8%.
    • With 1207 points, Jaeger currently ranks 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 5.521 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 4.278 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.398), which ranked third in the field.
    • Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3160.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.127-2.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.184-0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0371.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.338-1.093

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2170-70-73-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3171-67-65-67-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-79+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-64-72-72-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-70-67-70-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-69-73-72+266
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-68-69-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

