Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 5.521 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.

Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 4.278 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 18th in that event.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.398), which ranked third in the field.