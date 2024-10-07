PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sean O'Hair betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Sean O'Hair enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, trying for better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for O'Hair at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    O'Hair's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • O'Hair has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sean O'Hair has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • O'Hair has an average of -3.927 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • O'Hair is averaging -4.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-297.7309.5
    Greens in Regulation %-69.91%69.44%
    Putts Per Round-29.7931.3
    Par Breakers-23.84%18.33%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.90%17.78%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    O'Hair's best finishes

    • O'Hair has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).

    O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.927
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.314

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    O'Hair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3768-68-66-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6170-68-72-72-63
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1871-65-68-72-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-1353
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6168-72-69-73-23
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2763-71-71-70-529
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.