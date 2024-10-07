Sean O'Hair betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Sean O'Hair enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, trying for better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Procore Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
O'Hair's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- O'Hair has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Sean O'Hair has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five starts.
- O'Hair has an average of -3.927 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- O'Hair is averaging -4.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.7
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.91%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.79
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.84%
|18.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.90%
|17.78%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's best finishes
- O'Hair has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.314
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|71-65-68-72
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-135
|3
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|68-72-69-73
|-2
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|63-71-71-70
|-5
|29
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.