Josh Teater betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five appearances, Teater finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Teater has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 1-under in his only recent appearance.

Josh Teater has averaged 306.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Teater has an average of -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.