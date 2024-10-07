Josh Teater betting profile: Black Desert Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Josh Teater of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Josh Teater takes to the links in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Teater's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Teater finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Teater has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 1-under in his only recent appearance.
- Josh Teater has averaged 306.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Teater has an average of -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Teater is averaging -2.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Teater's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.9
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.06%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.71
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.50%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.39%
|17.13%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's best finishes
- Teater is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 20 tournaments).
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 15% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Teater's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.706
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-65
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|73-66-73-75
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
