Josh Teater betting profile: Black Desert Championship

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Josh Teater of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

    Josh Teater takes to the links in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Teater at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Teater's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Teater finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Teater has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 1-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Josh Teater has averaged 306.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Teater has an average of -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Teater is averaging -2.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Teater's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-297.9306.5
    Greens in Regulation %-67.06%71.30%
    Putts Per Round-29.7129.4
    Par Breakers-20.50%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.39%17.13%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Teater's best finishes

    • Teater is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 20 tournaments).
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 15% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).

    Teater's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.706

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Teater's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-70-71-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-70-72-63
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-78+7--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-72-70-75+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-73-67--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-72+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-68-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-65E--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6173-66-73-75-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.