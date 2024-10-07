Roger Sloan betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Roger Sloan of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 12, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Roger Sloan hits the links in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 coming off a 61st-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Sloan's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Sloan has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Sloan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan has an average of 1.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sloan has an average of 1.598 in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sloan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.288 ranks 145th on TOUR this season, and his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan has a 0.038 mark (96th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Sloan's 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 49th this season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranks 80th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|291.6
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|67.39%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.85
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|110
|23.35%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|14.40%
|9.88%
Sloan's best finishes
- Sloan, who has played 19 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 52.6%.
- Currently, Sloan ranks 175th in the FedExCup standings with 109 points.
Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.239.
- Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 5.180.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 4.722 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 40th in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.378, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
- Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.288
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.038
|0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.213
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.219
|1.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.181
|1.598
Sloan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-68-71-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|67-68-73-70
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-65-69
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.