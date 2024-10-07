Roger Sloan betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.239.

Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 5.180.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 4.722 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 40th in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.378, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.