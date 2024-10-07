PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Seamus Power betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Seamus Power enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 after an 11th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Power at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five events, Power has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Seamus Power has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has an average of 1.527 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 3.991 in his past five tournaments.
    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 this season, which ranks 92nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 62nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.217, while he ranks 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.22%.
    • On the greens, Power's -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 102nd this season, while he averages 28.83 putts per round (77th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102299.1308.4
    Greens in Regulation %7067.22%70.00%
    Putts Per Round7728.8328.9
    Par Breakers15621.47%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance2612.83%11.39%

    Power's best finishes

    • Power hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 78.3%.
    • Currently, Power has 703 points, placing him 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 3.703 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Power put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 6.869. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Power delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.903, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0542.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2170.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.053-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0461.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.2793.991

    Power's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry5071-71-71-67-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1672-71-70-70-1110
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2769-74-73-77+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2067-70-67-63-1395
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1764-70-66-65-1951
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6569-67-73-68-34
    July 25-283M Open3769-68-69-71-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-70-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1067-70-66-67-10290
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1166-67-69-68-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.