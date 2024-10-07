Seamus Power betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Seamus Power enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 after an 11th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Power has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- Seamus Power has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Power has an average of 1.527 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 3.991 in his past five tournaments.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 this season, which ranks 92nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 62nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.217, while he ranks 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.22%.
- On the greens, Power's -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 102nd this season, while he averages 28.83 putts per round (77th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|299.1
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|67.22%
|70.00%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.83
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|156
|21.47%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|12.83%
|11.39%
Power's best finishes
- Power hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 78.3%.
- Currently, Power has 703 points, placing him 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 3.703 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Power put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 6.869. In that event, he finished 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Power delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.903, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.054
|2.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.217
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.053
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.046
|1.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.279
|3.991
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|64-70-66-65
|-19
|51
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|67-70-66-67
|-10
|290
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
