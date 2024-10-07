Seamus Power betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 3.703 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

Power put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 6.869. In that event, he finished 16th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Power delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.903, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).