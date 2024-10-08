Scott Piercy betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five appearances, Piercy has an average finish of 52nd.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Scott Piercy has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five starts.

Piercy has an average of -2.714 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.