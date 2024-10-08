Scott Piercy betting profile: Black Desert Championship
In his most recent tournament at the 3M Open, Scott Piercy concluded the weekend at 7-under, good for a 37th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 aiming for a higher finish.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Piercy's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Piercy has an average finish of 52nd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Piercy has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Piercy has an average of -2.714 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Piercy has an average of -1.294 in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.9
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.58%
|74.21%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.62
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.93%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.03%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's best finishes
- Piercy has participated in nine tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.294
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-70-66-69
|-10
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|66-68-67-70
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|68-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|70-68-66-66
|-12
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|65-69-73-71
|-10
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|72-68-71-73
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-139
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-73-68
|-7
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.