Scott Piercy betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    In his most recent tournament at the 3M Open, Scott Piercy concluded the weekend at 7-under, good for a 37th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 aiming for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Piercy at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Piercy's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Piercy has an average finish of 52nd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scott Piercy has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Piercy has an average of -2.714 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Piercy has an average of -1.294 in his past five tournaments.
    Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-287.9296.0
    Greens in Regulation %-71.58%74.21%
    Putts Per Round-29.6230.4
    Par Breakers-23.93%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.03%11.11%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's best finishes

    • Piercy has participated in nine tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).

    Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.294

    Piercy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-70-66-69-10--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2366-68-67-70-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2768-66-68-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3870-68-66-66-12--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-73+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4265-69-73-71-107
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5972-68-71-73-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-1395
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-71-68-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-69-69-68-1019
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 25-283M Open3769-67-73-68-716

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.