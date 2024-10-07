Sami Valimaki betting profile: Black Desert Championship
VIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Sami Valimaki of Finland tees off on the first hole during day two of the BMW PGA Championship 2024 at Wentworth Club on September 20, 2024 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 after a 63rd-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Valimaki has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- Sami Valimaki has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging 3.656 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Valimaki is averaging 2.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.142 this season, which ranks 65th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranks 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 102nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.000.
- On the greens, Valimaki's 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 64th this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 64th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|299.3
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|65.28%
|47.92%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.75
|27.2
|Par Breakers
|64
|24.89%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|151
|16.56%
|13.19%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Valimaki sits 99th in the FedExCup standings with 418 points.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916.
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.456 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki posted his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.469.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.762, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.142
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.000
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.189
|-0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.134
|3.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.087
|2.631
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-67-71-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|61-72-65-66
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|45
|67-71-72-75
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|70-68-68-74
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
