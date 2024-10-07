PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

VIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Sami Valimaki of Finland tees off on the first hole during day two of the BMW PGA Championship 2024 at Wentworth Club on September 20, 2024 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 after a 63rd-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Valimaki has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
    • Sami Valimaki has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging 3.656 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Valimaki is averaging 2.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.142 this season, which ranks 65th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranks 99th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 102nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.000.
    • On the greens, Valimaki's 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 64th this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 64th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99299.3301.3
    Greens in Regulation %11765.28%47.92%
    Putts Per Round6428.7527.2
    Par Breakers6424.89%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance15116.56%13.19%

    Valimaki's best finishes

    • Valimaki hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Currently, Valimaki sits 99th in the FedExCup standings with 418 points.

    Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916.
    • Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.456 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki posted his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.469.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.762, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.142-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.0000.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.189-0.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1343.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.0872.631

    Valimaki's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-71+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-69-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4370-67-73-75-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-70-75-64-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta264-67-67-69-17300
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-67E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5471-72-69-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-70-72-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-67-71-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-72+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1261-72-65-66-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4567-71-72-75+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6370-68-68-74-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.