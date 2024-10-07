Sami Valimaki betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916.

Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.456 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki posted his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.469.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.762, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.