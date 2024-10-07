PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sam Ryder enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, looking for better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Ryder's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Ryder finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five events, he finished -15 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -2.238 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.411 this season (157th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.5 yards) ranks 152nd, while his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder sports a 0.336 average that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder has registered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 25.33% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance152291.5300.1
    Greens in Regulation %7367.04%72.69%
    Putts Per Round10929.0730.1
    Par Breakers4925.33%24.54%
    Bogey Avoidance11915.35%12.96%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Ryder sits 127th in the FedExCup standings with 282 points.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ryder put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 26th in the field at 2.168. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • Ryder produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder posted his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.977.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.596). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.411-1.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3361.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.239-1.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.055-0.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.368-2.238

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3469-67-69-67-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2569-65-68-71-1520
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-74+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-70+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.