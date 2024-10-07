Sam Ryder betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Sam Ryder enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, looking for better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Ryder's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Ryder finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five events, he finished -15 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -2.238 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.411 this season (157th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.5 yards) ranks 152nd, while his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder sports a 0.336 average that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder has registered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 25.33% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|291.5
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|67.04%
|72.69%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.07
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|49
|25.33%
|24.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|119
|15.35%
|12.96%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Ryder sits 127th in the FedExCup standings with 282 points.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ryder put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 26th in the field at 2.168. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- Ryder produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder posted his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.977.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.596). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.411
|-1.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.336
|1.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.239
|-1.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.055
|-0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.368
|-2.238
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.