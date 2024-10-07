S.Y. Noh betting profile: Black Desert Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: S.Y. Noh of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
S.Y. Noh looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Noh's recent performances
- Noh has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Noh has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- S.Y. Noh has averaged 294.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Noh has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noh is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.7
|294.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.10%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.26
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.15%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|9.36%
|10.49%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Noh's best finishes
- Although Noh hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Noh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|68-72-70-67
|-11
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|69-66-73-67
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|14
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|69-66-68-65
|-20
|53
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
