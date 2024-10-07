S.Y. Noh betting profile: Black Desert Championship

Noh has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Noh has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.

S.Y. Noh has averaged 294.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Noh has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.