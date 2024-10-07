PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 12, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 12, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    S.H. Kim enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, seeking better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 61st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 61st.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 0.347 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -4.422 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.184 (130th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.2 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 164th on TOUR with a mark of -0.612.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR, while he ranks sixth with a putts-per-round average of 27.88. He has broken par 25.03% of the time (60th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66303.2309.3
    Greens in Regulation %17060.58%60.32%
    Putts Per Round627.8828.3
    Par Breakers6025.03%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance14016.06%19.05%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has played 27 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Kim, who has 346 points, currently sits 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854. He finished 67th in that event.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.627). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.184-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.612-4.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.202-0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4680.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.126-4.422

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6166-71-69-79+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5669-72-83-68+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-69-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5567-69-70-73-94
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-72+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6669-66-73-78+64
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.