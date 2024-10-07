S.H. Kim betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044.

Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854. He finished 67th in that event.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.627). That ranked No. 1 in the field.