S.H. Kim betting profile: Black Desert Championship
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 12, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, seeking better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 61st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 61st.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 0.347 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -4.422 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.184 (130th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.2 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 164th on TOUR with a mark of -0.612.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR, while he ranks sixth with a putts-per-round average of 27.88. He has broken par 25.03% of the time (60th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|303.2
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|60.58%
|60.32%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.88
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.03%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|16.06%
|19.05%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has played 27 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Kim, who has 346 points, currently sits 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854. He finished 67th in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.627). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.184
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.612
|-4.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.202
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.468
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.126
|-4.422
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-64-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|68-68-73-70
|-5
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|66-71-69-79
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|69-72-83-68
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-69-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|55
|67-69-70-73
|-9
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|66
|69-66-73-78
|+6
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.