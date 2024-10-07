PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CRANS-MONTANA, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan tees off on the 13th hole on Day One of the Omega European Masters 2024 at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on September 05, 2024 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

CRANS-MONTANA, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan tees off on the 13th hole on Day One of the Omega European Masters 2024 at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on September 05, 2024 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune takes the course in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He finished with a score of 15-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune is averaging -1.083 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune is averaging -1.496 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hisatsune .

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.062 this season, which ranks 87th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranks 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 56th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.242, while he ranks 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.69%.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, while he averages 29.37 putts per round (142nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance124295.9300.4
    Greens in Regulation %1969.69%67.59%
    Putts Per Round14229.3730.6
    Par Breakers10223.77%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.13%19.44%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune has played 23 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • With 522 points, Hisatsune currently ranks 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.635 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 7.202 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.972), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0620.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2420.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.070-1.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.141-1.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.233-1.496

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-71-68-66-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5267-67-71-70-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-82+11--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship367-67-64-67-15163
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.