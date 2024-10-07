Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Black Desert Championship

Hisatsune has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He finished with a score of 15-under in his only recent appearance.

Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hisatsune is averaging -1.083 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.