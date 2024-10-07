Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Black Desert Championship
CRANS-MONTANA, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan tees off on the 13th hole on Day One of the Omega European Masters 2024 at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on September 05, 2024 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune takes the course in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He finished with a score of 15-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging -1.083 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging -1.496 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.062 this season, which ranks 87th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 56th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.242, while he ranks 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.69%.
- On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, while he averages 29.37 putts per round (142nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|295.9
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|69.69%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.37
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|102
|23.77%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.13%
|19.44%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune has played 23 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- With 522 points, Hisatsune currently ranks 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.635 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 7.202 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.972), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.062
|0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.242
|0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.070
|-1.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.141
|-1.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.233
|-1.496
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|67-67-71-70
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-82
|+11
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|67-67-64-67
|-15
|163
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
