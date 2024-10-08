Ryan Palmer betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five tournaments, Palmer has an average finish of 48th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Palmer has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Ryan Palmer has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -1.417 Strokes Gained: Putting.