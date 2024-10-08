Ryan Palmer betting profile: Black Desert Championship
At the Procore Championship, Ryan Palmer struggled, missing the cut at Silverado Resort (North Course). He is aiming for better results in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Palmer's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Palmer has an average finish of 48th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Palmer has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Palmer has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -1.417 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Palmer is averaging -2.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.9
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.45%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.16
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.51%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.84%
|14.93%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Palmer's best finishes
- Palmer, who has played 15 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.451
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Palmer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|71-66-65-64
|-22
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|70-68-75-70
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-139
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|65-73-70-69
|-3
|18
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-74-68
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.