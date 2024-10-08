PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Palmer betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    At the Procore Championship, Ryan Palmer struggled, missing the cut at Silverado Resort (North Course). He is aiming for better results in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Palmer's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Palmer has an average finish of 48th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Palmer has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Palmer has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -1.417 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Palmer is averaging -2.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.9300.5
    Greens in Regulation %-63.45%70.49%
    Putts Per Round-29.1629.5
    Par Breakers-22.51%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.84%14.93%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Palmer's best finishes

    • Palmer, who has played 15 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.451

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Palmer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship571-66-65-64-22--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship867-68-66-66-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-74+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-66-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-69-73-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-75-73-70+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7469-70-73-72+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5570-68-75-70-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-65-72-13916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3565-73-70-69-318
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-74-68-52
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-66-5--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-76+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

