Kevin Kisner betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    In his most recent competition, Kevin Kisner missed the cut at the Procore Championship. He'll be after a better result Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Kisner's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kisner has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kisner has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Kisner has averaged 278.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kisner is averaging 1.269 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -1.342 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-283.7278.7
    Greens in Regulation %-61.36%64.68%
    Putts Per Round-29.2029.4
    Par Breakers-20.71%25.40%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.94%18.25%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's best finishes

    • Kisner has played 19 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 26.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.342

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7870-67-70-74-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-70+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7274-70-74-73+33
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6873-73-72-71+56
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-75E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-66-79+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-71+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6470-66-77-69-62
    July 25-283M Open3369-71-69-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.