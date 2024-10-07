Kevin Kisner betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five events, Kisner has an average finish of 49th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Kisner has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Kevin Kisner has averaged 278.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kisner is averaging 1.269 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.