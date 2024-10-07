Kevin Kisner betting profile: Black Desert Championship
In his most recent competition, Kevin Kisner missed the cut at the Procore Championship. He'll be after a better result Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Kisner's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kisner has an average finish of 49th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kisner has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Kevin Kisner has averaged 278.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner is averaging 1.269 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -1.342 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|283.7
|278.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.36%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.20
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.71%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.94%
|18.25%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's best finishes
- Kisner has played 19 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 26.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.342
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|68
|73-73-72-71
|+5
|6
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-66-79
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|70-66-77-69
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.