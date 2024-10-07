Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Black Desert Championship
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
At the Sanderson Farms Championship, Aaron Baddeley struggled, missing the cut at The Country Club of Jackson. He is aiming for better results in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Baddeley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 54th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Baddeley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- Aaron Baddeley has averaged 296.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley is averaging 0.659 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Baddeley has an average of -2.839 in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.948, which ranks 169th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (284.5 yards) ranks 165th, and his 55.3% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 147th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.350, while he ranks 168th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.77%.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 0.597 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him seventh on TOUR this season, and his 27.88 putts-per-round average ranks sixth. He has broken par 21.66% of the time (151st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|284.5
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|61.77%
|63.33%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.88
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|151
|21.66%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.62%
|13.70%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 63.2%.
- Currently, Baddeley has 175 points, placing him 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at -0.761. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 2.352 (he finished 53rd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley posted his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.101. In that event, he finished 39th.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.244 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.948
|-3.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.350
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.371
|0.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.597
|0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.330
|-2.839
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-70-74
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.