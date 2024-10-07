Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at -0.761. In that event, he missed the cut.

Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 2.352 (he finished 53rd in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley posted his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.101. In that event, he finished 39th.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.244 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.