Ryan McCormick betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Ryan McCormick missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after better results Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
McCormick's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, McCormick has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- McCormick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He finished 14-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan McCormick has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five starts.
- McCormick is averaging -0.859 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick is averaging -6.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
- McCormick owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.585 (165th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.0 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick has a -0.223 mark (131st on TOUR).
- On the greens, McCormick's 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 84th on TOUR this season, and his 29.04 putts-per-round average ranks 105th. He has broken par 23.15% of the time (114th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|307.0
|310.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|65.51%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.04
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.15%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|16.55%
|17.59%
McCormick's best finishes
- McCormick has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Currently, McCormick ranks 169th in the FedExCup standings with 124 points.
McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCormick put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking in the field at 1.242.
- McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.299 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.524 (he finished 82nd in that event).
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.531, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 31st.
- McCormick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.585
|-1.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.223
|-2.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.274
|-1.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.048
|-0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.033
|-6.038
McCormick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-64
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-70-68-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-81
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|82
|72-73-80-73
|+10
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-68-69-64
|-15
|59
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|65-68-72-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.