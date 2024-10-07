Ryan McCormick betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, McCormick put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking in the field at 1.242.

McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.299 mark ranked eighth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.524 (he finished 82nd in that event).

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.531, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 31st.