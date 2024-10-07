PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Fox enters play in the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13 after an 11th-place finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Fox has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • Ryan Fox has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fox is averaging -0.810 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fox has an average of 2.723 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fox .

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.107 this season, which ranks 77th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.3 yards) ranks 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 79th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.145. Additionally, he ranks 118th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.15%.
    • On the greens, Fox has registered a 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance33308.3306.0
    Greens in Regulation %11865.15%53.70%
    Putts Per Round11229.0929.2
    Par Breakers10923.40%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance12115.40%9.26%

    Fox's best finishes

    • Fox has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • As of now, Fox has accumulated 377 points, which ranks him 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fox's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 4.678.
    • Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 4.092 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox put up his best performance this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 1.110.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.189). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Fox delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1070.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1453.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.322-0.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.248-0.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1782.723

    Fox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4166-68-75-69-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3569-68-74-65-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-70-73-71+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3869-74-77-75+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic470-66-66-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship7572-68-72-74+25
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3268-67-71-74E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open766-64-70-70-1085
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-72-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-67-76-71-33
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5767-67-70-70-65
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-73-76-67+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-73-68-74-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1167-66-68-69-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.