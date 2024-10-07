Ryan Fox betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 4.678.

Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 4.092 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox put up his best performance this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 1.110.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.189). That ranked eighth in the field.