Ryan Fox betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Ryan Fox enters play in the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13 after an 11th-place finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Fox has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- Ryan Fox has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging -0.810 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fox has an average of 2.723 in his past five tournaments.
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.107 this season, which ranks 77th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.3 yards) ranks 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 79th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.145. Additionally, he ranks 118th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.15%.
- On the greens, Fox has registered a 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|308.3
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|65.15%
|53.70%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.09
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|109
|23.40%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|15.40%
|9.26%
Fox's best finishes
- Fox has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- As of now, Fox has accumulated 377 points, which ranks him 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 4.678.
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 4.092 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox put up his best performance this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 1.110.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.189). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Fox delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.107
|0.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.145
|3.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.322
|-0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.248
|-0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.178
|2.723
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+2
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|68-67-71-74
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|66-64-70-70
|-10
|85
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-72-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-67-76-71
|-3
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-73-76-67
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-73-68-74
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|67-66-68-69
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
