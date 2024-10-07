PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young will appear Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 48th in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 11-under at The Country Club of Jackson.

    Latest odds for Young at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Young's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Young has an average finish of 60th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Young has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • Carson Young has averaged 305.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of -1.254 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of -2.222 in his past five tournaments.
    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.355 (25th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.0 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 81st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.143. Additionally, he ranks 41st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.58%.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a putts-per-round average of 29.28, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 25.78% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121296.0305.1
    Greens in Regulation %4168.58%71.43%
    Putts Per Round13429.2830.0
    Par Breakers3425.78%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance13215.71%15.48%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Currently, Young ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.016. He finished 71st in that event.
    • Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.690 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.503, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
    • Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3551.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.143-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.340-2.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.005-1.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.163-2.222

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    July 25-283M Open7168-72-76-69+13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4870-68-69-70-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.