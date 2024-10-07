Carson Young betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five events, Young has an average finish of 60th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Young has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.

Carson Young has averaged 305.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Young has an average of -1.254 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.