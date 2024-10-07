Carson Young betting profile: Black Desert Championship
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young will appear Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 48th in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 11-under at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Young's recent performances
- In his last five events, Young has an average finish of 60th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Young has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- Carson Young has averaged 305.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of -1.254 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of -2.222 in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.355 (25th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.0 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 81st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.143. Additionally, he ranks 41st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.58%.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a putts-per-round average of 29.28, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 25.78% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|296.0
|305.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|68.58%
|71.43%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.28
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|34
|25.78%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|15.71%
|15.48%
Young's best finishes
- Young has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Currently, Young ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.016. He finished 71st in that event.
- Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.690 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.503, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.355
|1.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.143
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.340
|-2.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.005
|-1.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.163
|-2.222
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.