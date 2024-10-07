Robby Shelton betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.319. He finished 67th in that tournament.

Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.372 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.929). That ranked in the field.