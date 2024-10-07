Robby Shelton betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton takes to the links in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Shelton's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Shelton has an average finish of 51st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Shelton hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 51st.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -2.151 Strokes Gained: Total.
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.577, which ranks 163rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 156th, and his 57.7% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 117th on TOUR with a mark of -0.115.
- On the greens, Shelton's -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 95th on TOUR this season, and his 28.22 putts-per-round average ranks 19th. He has broken par 24.17% of the time (89th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|290.7
|291.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|62.59%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.22
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|89
|24.17%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|15.56%
|13.10%
Shelton's best finishes
- Although Shelton has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 52.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- As of now, Shelton has accumulated 207 points, which ranks him 144th in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.319. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.372 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.929). That ranked in the field.
- Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.577
|-1.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.115
|-1.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.377
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.007
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.321
|-2.151
Shelton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|71-70-76-68
|-3
|21
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|72-67-67-68
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-68-67-74
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|68-68-73-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|65-68-70-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|68-69-72-74
|-1
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.