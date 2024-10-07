PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Robby Shelton betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton takes to the links in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Shelton's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Shelton has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Shelton hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 51st.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -2.151 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shelton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.577, which ranks 163rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 156th, and his 57.7% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 117th on TOUR with a mark of -0.115.
    • On the greens, Shelton's -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 95th on TOUR this season, and his 28.22 putts-per-round average ranks 19th. He has broken par 24.17% of the time (89th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156290.7291.6
    Greens in Regulation %16162.59%62.70%
    Putts Per Round1928.2227.7
    Par Breakers8924.17%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance12415.56%13.10%

    Shelton's best finishes

    • Although Shelton has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 52.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • As of now, Shelton has accumulated 207 points, which ranks him 144th in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.319. He finished 67th in that tournament.
    • Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.372 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.929). That ranked in the field.
    • Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.577-1.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.115-1.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.3770.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.0070.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.321-2.151

    Shelton's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-68-72-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-76+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3371-70-76-68-321
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2672-67-67-68-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge967-68-67-74-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5768-68-73-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3465-68-70-69-1218
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open6768-69-72-74-13
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC68-77+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-76+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.