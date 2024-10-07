Richard Hoey betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where his 3.545 mark ranked seventh in the field.

Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.691 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey put up his best effort this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.832.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.683). That ranked sixth in the field.