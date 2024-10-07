PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Richard Hoey concluded the weekend at 2-under, good for a 68th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Hoey has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Richard Hoey has averaged 313.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey is averaging -0.702 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging 2.096 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hoey .

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.563 ranks 10th on TOUR this season, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey owns a 0.116 mark (84th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hoey's -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 155th this season, while he averages 29.33 putts per round (137th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance22309.8313.5
    Greens in Regulation %2469.27%70.83%
    Putts Per Round13729.3328.8
    Par Breakers8324.31%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance6514.06%9.44%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Hoey hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 12 times (54.5%).
    • Currently, Hoey has 393 points, placing him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where his 3.545 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.691 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey put up his best effort this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.832.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.683). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5631.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.1160.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.1510.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.413-0.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.1162.096

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-72+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC63-70-72-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-77+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5669-66-72-73-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-72-67-73-1112
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-63--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-76+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-70+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-69-68-67-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2667-64-67-71-1532
    July 11-14ISCO Championship264-66-67-69-33104
    July 25-283M Open6770-70-68-75-13
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-65-69-1037
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-66-75-70-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6868-70-72-76-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.