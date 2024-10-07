Richard Hoey betting profile: Black Desert Championship
In his most recent competition at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Richard Hoey concluded the weekend at 2-under, good for a 68th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 trying for better results.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Hoey has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
- Richard Hoey has averaged 313.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging -0.702 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging 2.096 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.563 ranks 10th on TOUR this season, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey owns a 0.116 mark (84th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoey's -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 155th this season, while he averages 29.33 putts per round (137th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|309.8
|313.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|24
|69.27%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.33
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|83
|24.31%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|14.06%
|9.44%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 12 times (54.5%).
- Currently, Hoey has 393 points, placing him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where his 3.545 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.691 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey put up his best effort this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.832.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.683). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.563
|1.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.116
|0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.151
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.413
|-0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.116
|2.096
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-66-75-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
