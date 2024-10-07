PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Rafael Campos looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .

    Latest odds for Campos at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Campos is averaging 0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campos has an average of -0.184 in his past five tournaments.
    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.230 this season, which ranks 136th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 80th on TOUR with a mark of 0.144.
    • On the greens, Campos' -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 114th on TOUR this season, and his 29.46 putts-per-round average ranks 147th. He has broken par 24.65% of the time (67th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51305.3303.9
    Greens in Regulation %3968.63%49.60%
    Putts Per Round14729.4629.3
    Par Breakers6724.65%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance15817.13%13.49%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut eight times (40%).
    • As of now, Campos has accumulated 188 points, which ranks him 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campos produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking eighth in the field at 3.378. In that event, he finished 38th.
    • Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 14th in the field at 3.200. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.568 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.657 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.230-1.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.1441.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.372-1.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.1090.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.568-0.184

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2070-69-71-71-741
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-67-72-68-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-76-67-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3073-70-70-67-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-67-75-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.