Rafael Campos betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Campos produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking eighth in the field at 3.378. In that event, he finished 38th.

Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 14th in the field at 3.200. In that event, he finished ninth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.568 mark ranked eighth in the field.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.657 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.