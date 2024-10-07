Rafael Campos betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Rafael Campos looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Campos' recent performances
- Campos has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging 0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campos has an average of -0.184 in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.230 this season, which ranks 136th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 80th on TOUR with a mark of 0.144.
- On the greens, Campos' -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 114th on TOUR this season, and his 29.46 putts-per-round average ranks 147th. He has broken par 24.65% of the time (67th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|305.3
|303.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|68.63%
|49.60%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.46
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|67
|24.65%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|17.13%
|13.49%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut eight times (40%).
- As of now, Campos has accumulated 188 points, which ranks him 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campos produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking eighth in the field at 3.378. In that event, he finished 38th.
- Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 14th in the field at 3.200. In that event, he finished ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.568 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.657 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.230
|-1.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.144
|1.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.372
|-1.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.109
|0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.568
|-0.184
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-67-75-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.