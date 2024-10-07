Pierceson Coody betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.879. He finished 63rd in that tournament.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 4.156 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody produced his best effort this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.720. In that event, he finished second.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.