Pierceson Coody betting profile: Black Desert Championship
At the Sanderson Farms Championship, Pierceson Coody struggled, failing to make the cut at The Country Club of Jackson. He is looking for better results in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Coody has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Pierceson Coody has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Coody is averaging 0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006, which ranks 102nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.6 yards) ranks 17th, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 145th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.346, while he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.62%.
- On the greens, Coody's 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 20th this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|310.6
|314.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|67.62%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.80
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|54
|25.17%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|14.58%
|13.27%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 59.1%.
- As of now, Coody has collected 308 points, which ranks him 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.879. He finished 63rd in that tournament.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 4.156 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody produced his best effort this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.720. In that event, he finished second.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.006
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.346
|-0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.196
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.439
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.098
|0.393
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|67-70-69-64
|-14
|27
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|61-67-68-70
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|72
|69-71-70-76
|+2
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|69-67-72-70
|-2
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|72-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
