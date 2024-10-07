PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship, Pierceson Coody struggled, failing to make the cut at The Country Club of Jackson. He is looking for better results in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Coody has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Pierceson Coody has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Coody is averaging 0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006, which ranks 102nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.6 yards) ranks 17th, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 145th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.346, while he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.62%.
    • On the greens, Coody's 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 20th this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17310.6314.2
    Greens in Regulation %5867.62%69.44%
    Putts Per Round7228.8028.7
    Par Breakers5425.17%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance8914.58%13.27%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Coody has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 59.1%.
    • As of now, Coody has collected 308 points, which ranks him 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Coody's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.879. He finished 63rd in that tournament.
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 4.156 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody produced his best effort this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.720. In that event, he finished second.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.0060.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.346-0.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.1960.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4390.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.0980.393

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-75-67-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D78+7--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-75+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3272-67-68-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5769-71-69-71E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7471-71-77-73+43
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-67-72-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5471-69-68-72-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-66-70-71-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6369-71-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3067-70-69-64-1427
    July 11-14ISCO Championship261-67-68-70-25104
    July 25-283M Open7269-71-70-76+23
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6169-67-72-70-25
    September 12-15Procore Championship5872-67-74-73-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

