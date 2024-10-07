Philip Knowles betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Philip Knowles enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, looking for better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Knowles' recent performances
- Knowles has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Knowles has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 12-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Philip Knowles has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Knowles is averaging -4.438 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knowles has an average of -4.786 in his past five tournaments.
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.5
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.33%
|71.76%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.48
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.11%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.11%
|13.43%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knowles' best finishes
- Knowles, who took part in nine tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those nine events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- Knowles' 18 points last season placed him 229th in the FedExCup standings.
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-4.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.786
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knowles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.