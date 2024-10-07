Peter Malnati betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that tournament).

Malnati produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664. He finished 37th in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).