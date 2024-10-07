PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Peter Malnati betting profile: Black Desert Championship

Peter Malnati betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati struggled, missing the cut at The Country Club of Jackson. He is aiming for a better outcome in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Malnati's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Malnati has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Malnati hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 59th.
    • He finished 1-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -1.565 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -3.593 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.570 this season (162nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 116th, while his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati has a -0.288 mark (137th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Malnati's 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 42nd this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 48th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance116297.2302.2
    Greens in Regulation %16961.69%67.59%
    Putts Per Round4828.6329.6
    Par Breakers13822.31%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance15516.92%13.89%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati has played 24 tournaments this season, earning one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 13 times (54.2%).
    • Currently, Malnati has 794 points, placing him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Malnati produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664. He finished 37th in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).
    • Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.570-1.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.288-1.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.0670.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.271-1.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.519-3.593

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-1916
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3372-73-74-75+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship7073-68-73-69+36
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-69-71-77-13
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5967-72-70-72+120
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-76E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.