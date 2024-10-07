Peter Malnati betting profile: Black Desert Championship
At the Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati struggled, missing the cut at The Country Club of Jackson. He is aiming for a better outcome in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Malnati has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Malnati hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 59th.
- He finished 1-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -1.565 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -3.593 Strokes Gained: Total.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.570 this season (162nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 116th, while his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati has a -0.288 mark (137th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Malnati's 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 42nd this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 48th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|116
|297.2
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|61.69%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.63
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|138
|22.31%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|16.92%
|13.89%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has played 24 tournaments this season, earning one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 13 times (54.2%).
- Currently, Malnati has 794 points, placing him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that tournament).
- Malnati produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.570
|-1.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.288
|-1.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.067
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.271
|-1.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.519
|-3.593
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|67-72-70-72
|+1
|20
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.