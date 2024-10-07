Peter Kuest betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five appearances, Kuest has an average finish of 59th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Kuest has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Peter Kuest has averaged 322.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Kuest is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.