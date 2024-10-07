Peter Kuest betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
Peter Kuest looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Kuest's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kuest has an average finish of 59th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Kuest has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Kuest has averaged 322.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kuest is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kuest is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuest's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|321.7
|322.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|73.79%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.17
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|7
|26.93%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.59%
|12.85%
Kuest's best finishes
- Last season Kuest participated in 15 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Last season Kuest's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 15-under and finished ninth.
- Kuest earned 242 points last season, which placed him 143rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kuest's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.773
|-
Kuest's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|68-67-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-66-66-66
|-17
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|69-71-74-68
|-6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-72-67-66
|-15
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuest as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.