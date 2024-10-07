PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Peter Kuest betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Peter Kuest looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Kuest's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kuest has an average finish of 59th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Kuest has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Peter Kuest has averaged 322.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kuest is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kuest is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kuest's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance2321.7322.4
    Greens in Regulation %273.79%70.83%
    Putts Per Round12629.1730.3
    Par Breakers726.93%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance711.59%12.85%

    Kuest's best finishes

    • Last season Kuest participated in 15 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Last season Kuest's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 15-under and finished ninth.
    • Kuest earned 242 points last season, which placed him 143rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuest's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green176-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.773-

    Kuest's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-71+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5368-67-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-66-66-66-17--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1069-71-74-68-6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-72-67-66-15--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuest as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

