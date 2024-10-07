Paul Barjon betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Paul Barjon hits the links in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 after a 33rd-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his last tournament.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Barjon's recent performances
- In his last five events, Barjon has an average finish of 50th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Barjon has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Paul Barjon has averaged 318.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Barjon is averaging 0.343 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -3.535 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barjon's advanced stats and rankings
- Barjon's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.131 ranks 68th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon ranks 170th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.843, while he ranks 152nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.51%.
- On the greens, Barjon's -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, while he averages 29.68 putts per round (157th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|312.5
|318.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|63.51%
|67.06%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.68
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|61
|25.00%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|17.93%
|14.68%
Barjon's best finishes
- While Barjon hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Barjon sits 179th in the FedExCup standings with 92 points.
Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.808. He finished 67th in that event.
- Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.727 (he missed the cut in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon put up his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at -0.141. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.343). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.131
|0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.843
|-2.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.905
|-2.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.120
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.736
|-3.535
Barjon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-147
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|69-67-72-72
|-4
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|67
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-73-67-69
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.