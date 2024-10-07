Paul Barjon betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.808. He finished 67th in that event.

Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.727 (he missed the cut in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon put up his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at -0.141. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.343). That ranked sixth in the field.