PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Paul Barjon betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Paul Barjon hits the links in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 after a 33rd-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Barjon at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Barjon's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Barjon has an average finish of 50th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Barjon has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Paul Barjon has averaged 318.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Barjon is averaging 0.343 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -3.535 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Barjon .

    Barjon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Barjon's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.131 ranks 68th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon ranks 170th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.843, while he ranks 152nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.51%.
    • On the greens, Barjon's -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, while he averages 29.68 putts per round (157th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11312.5318.7
    Greens in Regulation %15263.51%67.06%
    Putts Per Round15729.6829.7
    Par Breakers6125.00%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance16317.93%14.68%

    Barjon's best finishes

    • While Barjon hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Barjon sits 179th in the FedExCup standings with 92 points.

    Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.808. He finished 67th in that event.
    • Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.727 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon put up his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at -0.141. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.343). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

    Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1310.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.843-2.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.905-2.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.1200.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.736-3.535

    Barjon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-67-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-14773
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5469-67-72-72-44
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-78+11--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-70+3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6768-68-75-73-42
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3365-73-67-69-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.