PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    In his last competition at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Patton Kizzire concluded the weekend at 18-under, good for an 11th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kizzire has finished first once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Kizzire has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 16-under.
    • Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire is averaging 0.845 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 3.582 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kizzire .

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.050 ranks 111th on TOUR this season, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire owns a 0.532 average that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 72.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire's -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 118th this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 117th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance81301.0307.4
    Greens in Regulation %472.33%73.26%
    Putts Per Round11729.1228.8
    Par Breakers827.44%28.13%
    Bogey Avoidance1412.44%11.11%

    Kizzire's best finishes

    • Kizzire has participated in 19 tournaments this season, coming away with one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 47.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Kizzire sits 134th in the FedExCup standings with 241 points.

    Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.832.
    • Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.467. He finished 10th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.969. He finished 20th in that event.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.957). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0500.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5321.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.0471.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.1260.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4033.582

    Kizzire's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4670-66-69-70-9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-69-63-69-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3769-66-66-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-69-65-69-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1368-65-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-74-68-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-1365
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2469-66-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1070-65-67-68-1438
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2069-69-69-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5066-67-71-73-115
    July 25-283M OpenMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship166-65-67-70-20--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-68-70-67-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.