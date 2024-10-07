Patton Kizzire betting profile: Black Desert Championship
In his last competition at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Patton Kizzire concluded the weekend at 18-under, good for an 11th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 aiming for better results.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Kizzire's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kizzire has finished first once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Kizzire has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 16-under.
- Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire is averaging 0.845 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 3.582 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.050 ranks 111th on TOUR this season, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire owns a 0.532 average that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 72.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 118th this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 117th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|301.0
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|72.33%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.12
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|8
|27.44%
|28.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|12.44%
|11.11%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire has participated in 19 tournaments this season, coming away with one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 47.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Kizzire sits 134th in the FedExCup standings with 241 points.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.832.
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.467. He finished 10th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.969. He finished 20th in that event.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.957). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.050
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.532
|1.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.047
|1.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.126
|0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.403
|3.582
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|1
|66-65-67-70
|-20
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-68-70-67
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.