Patton Kizzire betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.832.

Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.467. He finished 10th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.969. He finished 20th in that event.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.957). That ranked No. 1 in the field.