PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    In his last competition, Patrick Rodgers missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Rodgers has an average finish of 35th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
    • Patrick Rodgers has averaged 309.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 1.924 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211, which ranks 52nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 44th, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers owns a -0.197 average that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance44306.4309.0
    Greens in Regulation %3168.89%69.75%
    Putts Per Round11429.1129.0
    Par Breakers14022.15%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance2112.64%12.35%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • As of now, Rodgers has collected 952 points, which ranks him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers posted his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.508.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2110.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.1970.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.0990.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0700.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1831.924

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218
    July 25-283M Open3765-73-69-70-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-63-70-71-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-71-69-67-480
    September 12-15Procore Championship3772-68-73-69-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.