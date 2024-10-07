Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268.

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers posted his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.508.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813). That ranked No. 1 in the field.