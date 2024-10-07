Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Black Desert Championship
In his last competition, Patrick Rodgers missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Rodgers' recent performances
- In his last five events, Rodgers has an average finish of 35th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- Patrick Rodgers has averaged 309.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 1.924 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211, which ranks 52nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 44th, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers owns a -0.197 average that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|306.4
|309.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|68.89%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.11
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.15%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.64%
|12.35%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- As of now, Rodgers has collected 952 points, which ranks him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers posted his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.508.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.211
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.197
|0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.099
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.070
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.183
|1.924
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|72-68-73-69
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
