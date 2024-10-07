Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.366 (he finished 15th in that event).

Fishburn produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 4.909. In that tournament, he finished 20th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn produced his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 2.991. In that event, he finished 25th.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.882, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that event.