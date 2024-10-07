PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn hits the links in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 coming off a 48th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 14-under.
    • Patrick Fishburn has averaged 313.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn is averaging 2.590 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn is averaging 6.080 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.632 this season, which ranks eighth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranks 31st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn ranks 120th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.125, while he ranks third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.54%.
    • On the greens, Fishburn's 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 62nd this season, and his 29.75 putts-per-round average ranks 159th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance31308.5313.3
    Greens in Regulation %372.54%78.40%
    Putts Per Round15929.7529.7
    Par Breakers7724.47%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance1012.29%8.95%

    Fishburn's best finishes

    • While Fishburn hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut nine times (45%).
    • With 384 points, Fishburn currently sits 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.366 (he finished 15th in that event).
    • Fishburn produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 4.909. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn produced his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 2.991. In that event, he finished 25th.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.882, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
    • Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.009) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6322.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.1250.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.1310.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1402.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5176.080

    Fishburn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-72-65-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-68-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-69-69-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-13973
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2073-66-66-68-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2572-67-69-70-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC65-74-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1566-69-67-68-1831
    July 25-283M Open671-67-63-70-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship368-65-70-71-14--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-69-70-71-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

