Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn hits the links in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 coming off a 48th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 14-under.
- Patrick Fishburn has averaged 313.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn is averaging 2.590 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn is averaging 6.080 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.632 this season, which ranks eighth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranks 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn ranks 120th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.125, while he ranks third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.54%.
- On the greens, Fishburn's 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 62nd this season, and his 29.75 putts-per-round average ranks 159th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|308.5
|313.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|72.54%
|78.40%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.75
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|77
|24.47%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|12.29%
|8.95%
Fishburn's best finishes
- While Fishburn hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut nine times (45%).
- With 384 points, Fishburn currently sits 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.366 (he finished 15th in that event).
- Fishburn produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 4.909. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn produced his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 2.991. In that event, he finished 25th.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.882, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
- Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.009) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.632
|2.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.125
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.131
|0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.140
|2.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.517
|6.080
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
|31
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|3
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-69-70-71
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.