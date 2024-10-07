Norman Xiong betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Norman Xiong looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Xiong's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Xiong has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Norman Xiong has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Xiong is averaging 0.635 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Xiong has an average of 0.076 in his past five tournaments.
Xiong's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.9
|305.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.32%
|49.38%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.22
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.40%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.52%
|12.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's best finishes
- Xiong hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 23.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.076
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|79
|66-71-72-71
|E
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-16
|45
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-71-72-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
