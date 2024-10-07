Norman Xiong betting profile: Black Desert Championship

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.

Xiong has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Norman Xiong has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five starts.

Xiong is averaging 0.635 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.