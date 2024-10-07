Nico Echavarria betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Nico Echavarria of Colombia lines up a putt on the fourth green during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Echavarria's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Echavarria has an average finish of 29th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Echavarria is averaging -0.916 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -0.498 Strokes Gained: Total.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.072 this season (116th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.5 yards) ranks 133rd, while his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 132nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.236.
- On the greens, Echavarria has registered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 116th on TOUR, while he ranks 122nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He has broken par 27.44% of the time (eighth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|294.5
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|68.27%
|48.81%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.15
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|8
|27.44%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|15.99%
|14.68%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Although Echavarria hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 56% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- As of now, Echavarria has compiled 367 points, which ranks him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.195 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, a performance that ranked him 22nd in the field.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.072
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.236
|-0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.012
|1.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.116
|-0.916
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.412
|-0.498
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|74-69-71-68
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.