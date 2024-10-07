Nico Echavarria betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that event).

Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.195 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400. He finished 21st in that tournament.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361), which ranked sixth in the field.