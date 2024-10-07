PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Nico Echavarria of Colombia lines up a putt on the fourth green during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Echavarria has an average finish of 29th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Echavarria is averaging -0.916 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -0.498 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Echavarria .

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.072 this season (116th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.5 yards) ranks 133rd, while his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 132nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.236.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has registered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 116th on TOUR, while he ranks 122nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He has broken par 27.44% of the time (eighth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133294.5298.9
    Greens in Regulation %4668.27%48.81%
    Putts Per Round12229.1529.3
    Par Breakers827.44%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance13815.99%14.68%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Although Echavarria hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 56% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • As of now, Echavarria has compiled 367 points, which ranks him 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.195 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, a performance that ranked him 22nd in the field.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.0720.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.236-0.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0121.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.116-0.916
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.412-0.498

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-66-68-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-75E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.