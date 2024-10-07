PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nick Taylor looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Taylor has an average finish of 48th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Taylor has an average of -0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -2.323 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.199 ranks 131st on TOUR this season, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 75th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor has a 0.236 average that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 63.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 91st this season, and his 28.72 putts-per-round average ranks 58th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153291.3294.5
    Greens in Regulation %15763.12%46.03%
    Putts Per Round5828.7230.2
    Par Breakers7524.48%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance16117.63%16.67%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has played 24 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Currently, Taylor sits 51st in the FedExCup standings with 969 points.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking 33rd in the field at 1.038. In that tournament, he finished 64th.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.655 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor posted his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 4.781. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.199-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.236-0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.038-0.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.021-0.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.096-2.323

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1365-67-69-67-16--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational858-70-67E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-2146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4268-73-65-67-718
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5765-71-69-69-65
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3070-73-68-69-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC63-74-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6568-68-70-77+316
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-73-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.