Nick Taylor betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking 33rd in the field at 1.038. In that tournament, he finished 64th.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.655 mark ranked fourth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor posted his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 4.781. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).