Nick Taylor betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Taylor has an average finish of 48th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Taylor has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor has an average of -0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -2.323 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.199 ranks 131st on TOUR this season, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor has a 0.236 average that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 63.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 91st this season, and his 28.72 putts-per-round average ranks 58th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|291.3
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|63.12%
|46.03%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.72
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|75
|24.48%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|17.63%
|16.67%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has played 24 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Currently, Taylor sits 51st in the FedExCup standings with 969 points.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking 33rd in the field at 1.038. In that tournament, he finished 64th.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.655 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor posted his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 4.781. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.199
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.236
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.038
|-0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.021
|-0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.096
|-2.323
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|8
|58-70-67
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-73-68-69
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|63-74
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|68-68-70-77
|+3
|16
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.