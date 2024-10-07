Nate Lashley betting profile: Black Desert Championship
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Nate Lashley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Nate Lashley hits the links Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 55th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was his last competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Lashley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Lashley has an average finish of 57th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Lashley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 290.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging -0.932 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging -2.346 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.265 this season (141st on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.8 yards) ranks 150th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 67th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.201. Additionally, he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.49%.
- On the greens, Lashley has registered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR, while he ranks 95th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 24.28% of the time (84th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|291.8
|290.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|67.49%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|95
|29.00
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.28%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|14.20%
|11.90%
Lashley's best finishes
- Although Lashley has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Lashley sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 393 points.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
- Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.644. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley posted his best performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.931.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished third in that event).
- Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 13th in the field.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.265
|-1.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.201
|0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.158
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.098
|-0.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.192
|-2.346
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|67-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
