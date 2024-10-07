PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nate Lashley betting profile: Black Desert Championship

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Nate Lashley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Nate Lashley hits the links Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 55th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Lashley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lashley has an average finish of 57th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Lashley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 290.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging -0.932 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging -2.346 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.265 this season (141st on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.8 yards) ranks 150th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 67th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.201. Additionally, he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.49%.
    • On the greens, Lashley has registered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR, while he ranks 95th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 24.28% of the time (84th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance150291.8290.9
    Greens in Regulation %6067.49%69.44%
    Putts Per Round9529.0029.2
    Par Breakers8424.28%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance7314.20%11.90%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Although Lashley has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Currently, Lashley sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 393 points.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
    • Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.644. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley posted his best performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.931.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished third in that event).
    • Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.265-1.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.2010.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.158-0.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.098-0.932
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.192-2.346

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5967-69-67-74-35
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5569-69-72-68-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.