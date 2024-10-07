Mike Weir betting profile: Black Desert Championship

Weir has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Weir has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Mike Weir has averaged 284.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Weir is averaging -0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting.