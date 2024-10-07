Mike Weir betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition, Mike Weir missed the cut at the Procore Championship. He'll be after better results Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Weir's recent performances
- Weir has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Weir has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Mike Weir has averaged 284.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Weir is averaging -0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Weir is averaging 0.012 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Weir's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|273.2
|284.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.56%
|54.37%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.83
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.59%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.44%
|15.08%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Weir's best finishes
- Weir took part in two tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 50%.
- With 7 points last season, Weir finished 238th in the FedExCup standings.
Weir's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.012
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Weir's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Weir as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.