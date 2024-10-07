Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Black Desert Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen hits the links in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 after an eighth-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his last tournament.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Thorbjornsen has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 322.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging 0.849 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging -0.803 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|317.7
|322.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.37%
|67.06%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.25
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.78%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.50%
|15.08%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- While Thorbjornsen has not won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.803
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-64-66-63
|-24
|208
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|66-77
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-66-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|63-69-69-68
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
