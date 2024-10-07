PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim hits the links in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Kim's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -1.080 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.351, which ranks 148th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 72nd, and his 54% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 69th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.194, while he ranks 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.69%.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.81, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 26.63% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance72302.6311.1
    Greens in Regulation %3568.69%69.19%
    Putts Per Round7428.8128.8
    Par Breakers2126.63%23.23%
    Bogey Avoidance5513.93%12.12%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • With 325 points, Kim currently ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.410 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking third in the field at 5.539. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.549 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.351-0.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1940.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.043-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.031-0.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.083-1.080

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-68-76+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC66-74-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.