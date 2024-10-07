Michael Kim betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.410 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking third in the field at 5.539. In that event, he finished 14th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.549 mark ranked ninth in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 42nd in that tournament).