Michael Kim betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Michael Kim hits the links in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Kim's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Kim has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -1.080 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.351, which ranks 148th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 72nd, and his 54% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 69th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.194, while he ranks 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.69%.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.81, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 26.63% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|302.6
|311.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|68.69%
|69.19%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.81
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|21
|26.63%
|23.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|13.93%
|12.12%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- With 325 points, Kim currently ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.410 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking third in the field at 5.539. In that event, he finished 14th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.549 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.351
|-0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.194
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.043
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.031
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.083
|-1.080
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68-68-76
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.