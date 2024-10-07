McClure Meissner betting profile: Black Desert Championship
McClure Meissner will compete Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 37th in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 13-under at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- McClure Meissner has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner is averaging -0.254 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging 2.779 Strokes Gained: Total.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.130 this season, which ranks 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranks 79th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 27th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.376, while he ranks 37th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.66%.
- On the greens, Meissner's -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 98th on TOUR this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 112th. He has broken par 26.13% of the time (30th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|301.2
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|68.66%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.09
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|30
|26.13%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.72%
|9.57%
Meissner's best finishes
- Meissner has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Currently, Meissner sits 89th in the FedExCup standings with 475 points.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.771 (he finished 57th in that event).
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.910 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 4.593 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Meissner recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.478, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.130
|1.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.376
|2.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.190
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.026
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.670
|2.779
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-71-66-71
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.