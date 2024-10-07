McClure Meissner betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.771 (he finished 57th in that event).

Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.910 mark ranked fourth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 4.593 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Meissner recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.478, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.