Max McGreevy betting profile: Black Desert Championship

McGreevy has claimed victory once while also posting two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in five of his last five appearances.

McGreevy has finished within three shots of the leader in three of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Max McGreevy has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, McGreevy is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.