Max McGreevy betting profile: Black Desert Championship
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 21: Max McGreevy tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy will play Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. In his last tournament he finished 30th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, shooting 14-under at TPC Craig Ranch.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has claimed victory once while also posting two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in five of his last five appearances.
- McGreevy has finished within three shots of the leader in three of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Max McGreevy has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, McGreevy is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- McGreevy is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|290.2
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|178
|63.59%
|75.28%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|166
|20.05%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|178
|16.18%
|7.78%
McGreevy's best finishes
- Last season McGreevy participated in 36 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 30.6%.
- Last season McGreevy's best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished 30th at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- McGreevy compiled 142 points last season, which ranked him 181st in the FedExCup standings.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|190
|-0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|185
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|191
|-1.730
|-
McGreevy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|68-68-70-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-65-71-68
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-66-71-66
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.