Matti Schmid betting profile: Black Desert Championship

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Matti Schmid hits the links Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 16th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Schmid has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Schmid has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 2.338 in his past five tournaments.
    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.134, which ranks 66th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 42nd, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 108th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.039. Additionally, he ranks 42nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.32%.
    • On the greens, Schmid has registered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 127th with a putts-per-round average of 29.23, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 26.74% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance42306.9312.0
    Greens in Regulation %4268.32%58.61%
    Putts Per Round12729.2329.4
    Par Breakers1826.74%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance10714.93%10.00%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • Schmid has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Currently, Schmid ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings with 283 points.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.186 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 4.124 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid delivered his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.843. In that event, he finished 52nd.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.243, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1340.873
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0392.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.240-1.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.0930.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.0512.338

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5266-72-72-71-77
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 25-283M Open1270-70-65-68-1156
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2668-75-69-67-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6468-67-75-70E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5868-69-78-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-67-68-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.