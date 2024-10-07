Matti Schmid betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.186 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 4.124 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid delivered his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.843. In that event, he finished 52nd.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.243, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.