Matti Schmid betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
Matti Schmid hits the links Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 16th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Schmid's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Schmid has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Schmid has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 2.338 in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.134, which ranks 66th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 42nd, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 108th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.039. Additionally, he ranks 42nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.32%.
- On the greens, Schmid has registered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 127th with a putts-per-round average of 29.23, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 26.74% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|42
|306.9
|312.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|68.32%
|58.61%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.23
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|18
|26.74%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|14.93%
|10.00%
Schmid's best finishes
- Schmid has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, Schmid ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings with 283 points.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.186 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 4.124 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid delivered his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.843. In that event, he finished 52nd.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.243, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.134
|0.873
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.039
|2.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.240
|-1.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.093
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.051
|2.338
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|68-67-75-70
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|68-69-78-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-67-68
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.