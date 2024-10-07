PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Matthew NeSmith finished the weekend at 11-under, good for a 48th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 seeking better results.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • NeSmith has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, NeSmith has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith is averaging 0.964 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 2.363 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on NeSmith .

    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.018 (97th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.0 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 105th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.008. Additionally, he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.25%.
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 126th on TOUR this season, and his 29.98 putts-per-round average ranks 168th. He has broken par 21.33% of the time (159th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110298.0307.2
    Greens in Regulation %1570.25%77.78%
    Putts Per Round16829.9830.4
    Par Breakers15921.33%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance7114.16%10.42%

    NeSmith's best finishes

    • NeSmith has played 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • As of now, NeSmith has collected 293 points, which ranks him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.357 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 71st in that tournament.
    • NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 7.686. In that event, he finished second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith produced his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.177, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0180.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.0082.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.224-1.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.1780.964
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.3922.363

    NeSmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4369-69-73-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-68-67-73-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-72-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-71-71-52
    July 11-14ISCO Championship267-67-68-64-25104
    July 25-283M Open968-64-70-70-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-77+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4866-71-71-69-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.