Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Black Desert Championship
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Matthew NeSmith finished the weekend at 11-under, good for a 48th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 seeking better results.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
NeSmith's recent performances
- NeSmith has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, NeSmith has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith is averaging 0.964 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 2.363 Strokes Gained: Total.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.018 (97th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.0 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 105th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.008. Additionally, he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.25%.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 126th on TOUR this season, and his 29.98 putts-per-round average ranks 168th. He has broken par 21.33% of the time (159th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|298.0
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|70.25%
|77.78%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.98
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|159
|21.33%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|14.16%
|10.42%
NeSmith's best finishes
- NeSmith has played 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- As of now, NeSmith has collected 293 points, which ranks him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.357 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 71st in that tournament.
- NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 7.686. In that event, he finished second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith produced his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.177, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.018
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.008
|2.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.224
|-1.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.178
|0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.392
|2.363
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-71-71
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-67-68-64
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|68-64-70-70
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|66-71-71-69
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
