Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.357 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 71st in that tournament.

NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 7.686. In that event, he finished second.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith produced his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.177, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.