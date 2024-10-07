PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Martin Trainer betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Martin Trainer missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.

    Latest odds for Trainer at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Trainer's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Trainer finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Trainer finished 45th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of -5 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 1.183 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging -3.310 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Trainer .

    Trainer's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-304.5302.2
    Greens in Regulation %-62.36%60.19%
    Putts Per Round-28.9328.7
    Par Breakers-21.11%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.83%16.20%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Trainer's best finishes

    • Trainer has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut five times (29.4%).

    Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---4.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.310

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Trainer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-70-66-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8170-67-76-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7471-67-71-70-12
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1970-70-66-68-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-148163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6171-69-73-69-23
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-77+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-71+3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC65-76-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4570-64-69-72-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC81-76+13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-70-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.