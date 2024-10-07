Martin Trainer betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five tournaments, Trainer finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Trainer finished 45th in his only finish over his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of -5 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 1.183 Strokes Gained: Putting.