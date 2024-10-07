Martin Trainer betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last competition, Martin Trainer missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Trainer's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Trainer finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Trainer finished 45th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -5 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 1.183 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging -3.310 Strokes Gained: Total.
Trainer's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.5
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.36%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.93
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.11%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.83%
|16.20%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's best finishes
- Trainer has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut five times (29.4%).
Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-4.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.310
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-70-66-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|81
|70-67-76-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|70-70-66-68
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-148
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|71-69-73-69
|-2
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-77
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|65-76
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-64-69-72
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|81-76
|+13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.