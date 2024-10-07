PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 16: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 16, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 16: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 16, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard enters play Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 63rd-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hubbard has an average finish of 62nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Hubbard has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging -2.587 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hubbard is averaging -2.754 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hubbard .

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.061 this season, which ranks 88th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranks 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 71st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.179, while he ranks 81st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.60%.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 87th this season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136294.0297.3
    Greens in Regulation %8166.60%68.65%
    Putts Per Round6228.7429.9
    Par Breakers7424.49%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance8014.33%15.08%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard has played 24 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 87.5%.
    • Currently, Hubbard ranks 65th in the FedExCup standings with 737 points.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133.
    • Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that event).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.794, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0610.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.179-0.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green105-0.011-0.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.031-2.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.260-2.754

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3268-68-69-66-1324
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-72-68-70+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-66-74-71-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.