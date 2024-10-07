Mark Hubbard betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133.

Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that event).

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.794, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.