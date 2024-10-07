Mark Hubbard betting profile: Black Desert Championship
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 16: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 16, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard enters play Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 63rd-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was his last tournament.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Hubbard's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hubbard has an average finish of 62nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Hubbard has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging -2.587 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hubbard is averaging -2.754 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.061 this season, which ranks 88th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranks 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 71st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.179, while he ranks 81st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.60%.
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 87th this season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|294.0
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|66.60%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.74
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|74
|24.49%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|14.33%
|15.08%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard has played 24 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 87.5%.
- Currently, Hubbard ranks 65th in the FedExCup standings with 737 points.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133.
- Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that event).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.794, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.061
|0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.179
|-0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.011
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.031
|-2.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.260
|-2.754
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-72-68-70
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-66-74-71
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.